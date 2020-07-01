UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) reports mixed FQ3 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS.

Revenue breakdown: Core Laundry Operations, $388.41M (-2.8% Y/Y), Specialty Garments, $36.2M (-3.1% Y/Y) and First Aid, $20.9M (+26%).

Operating income was down 54% y/y to $27.7M.

Operating margin of 6.2% vs. 13.3% year-ago.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $421.3M and no long-term debt, as of May 30.

The Company has not repurchased any additional shares since early in its fiscal quarter due to the uncertainty related to the pandemic.

UNF is not providing guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2020.

