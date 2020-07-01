NBCUniversal (CMCSA +2.1% ) streaming service Peacock has reached a deal with ViacomCBS (VIAC +0.2% , VIACA +0.8% ) to license popular movies and TV shows from Paramount's library.

That means the July 15 Peacock launch will offer shows including Ray Donovan, The Affair, Undercover Boss, The Game, Everybody Hates Chris and Real Husbands of Hollywood. Charmed will join in later in the year.

Movies that will stream on limited exclusivity windows on Peacock over the coming three years include the Godfather trilogy, Catch Me If You Can, The Talented Mr. Ripley, American Beauty, Patriot Games, Last Holiday, Fatal Attraction, The Firm, An Officer and a Gentleman, and more.