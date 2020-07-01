Some clean energy ETFs shine in brutal first half for fossil fuels

The energy sector is the worst performing stock market sector in the first half, with plunging oil prices and consumer demand alongside heavy debt loads among the driving factors.

The broader Energy Select SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) is off 37% YTD, while the Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) is down 58% .

Some alternative energy ETFs, though, have posted strong gains since in the year's first half. The Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) is up 17% YTD, while the Invesco Global Clean Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) is ahead 11% .

The largest holdings of TAN include: