Citigroup (C -1.2% ) is putting the brakes on plans to send employees back to offices across the U.S. as COVID-19 cases surge in many parts of the country, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

It will delay bringing back a small percentage of office workers in 13 states, including Texas, South Dakota, Idaho, and Florida, the person said.

The bank still expects about 5% of employees to return to offices in much of the U.S. Northeast, including New York.

"We have always said our plans to return to the office would prioritize the health and safety of our colleagues and be centered around data not dates," Citigroup said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg.

The pause comes after infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci said new COVID-19 cases could reach more than 100K a day in the U.s. if behaviors don't change.

As for other bank's return-to-the-office plans, JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3% ) workers in the New York metro area started returning June 22, with no more than 20% returning before the second week of September.