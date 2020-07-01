General Motors (GM -0.3% ) reports auto sales in the U.S. fell 34.0% in Q2 to 492,489 units vs. -35.2% consensus estimate.

The Chevrolet brand was down 33.6% during the quarter, while the Cadillac brand was off 41.4% and GMC brand was down 32.9%.

Retail sales were 24% lower during the quarter.

GM's quarterly update: "Our resilient sales reflect an improving demand curve, and the strong efforts of GM and our retailers in unprecedented times... GM entered the quarter with very lean inventories and our dealers did a great job meeting customer demand, especially for pickups. Now, we are refilling the pipeline by quickly and safely returning production to pre-pandemic levels. Having an appropriate mix of the right vehicles combined with the benefits of enhanced shopping technologies such as Shop. Click. Drive., positions us for success in the second half of 2020."

GM says the availability of models on dealer lots is expected to start growing now that most manufacturing assembly plants have returned to normal operating levels.

Shares of GM are down 31% YTD.