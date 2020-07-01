Facing an ad boycott that now numbers hundreds of advertisers, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is responding by offering to meet with boycott organizers, and saying it "does not benefit from hate."

Shares are at a session high, up 2.7% .

The company's Nick Clegg (VP of Global Affairs and Communications) says "I want to be unambiguous: Facebook does not profit from hate. Billions of people use Facebook and Instagram because they have good experiences — they don’t want to see hateful content, our advertisers don’t want to see it, and we don’t want to see it. There is no incentive for us to do anything but remove it."

In more than 100B daily interactions on its platform, "a tiny fraction" are hateful, and the company takes a zero-tolerance approach toward posts and removes them, he writes.

"We are getting better - but we’re not complacent," he adds, noting the company has announced new policies and products to "make sure everyone can stay safe, stay informed, and ultimately use their voice where it matters most - voting."

Meanwhile, the company has reached out to the NAACP, Color of Change and the Anti-Defamation League offering a meeting with its COO, CPO and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.