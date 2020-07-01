Evertz Technologies (OTCPK:EVTZF) reported Q4 revenue decreased 14.1% Y/Y to C$92.2M.

Region wise revenue: US/Canada C$58.7M (-7.7% Y/Y) and International C$33.5M (-23.3% Y/Y).

Gross margin declined 200 bps to 56.5% whereas, operating margin marginally increased 36 bps to 23.1%.

Q4 expenses: S&A was C$15.4M (-14.4% Y/Y) and R&D of C$21.2M (-2.8% Y/Y).

At the end of May 2020, purchase order backlog was in excess of C$94M.

Shipments during the month of May 2020 were C$16M.

Cash were C$75M (-28.3% Y/Y) as at April 30, 2020.

Working capital was C$223.7M (-20.8% Y/Y).

Declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share payable on July 17.

