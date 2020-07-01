The Fed's $600B Main Street Lending Facility is "not getting a ton of interest from borrowers," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during his testimony yesterday in Congress.

There could be a several reasons for that, writes the Wall Street Journal's Paul Kiernan.

First, the facility can't lend to businesses that are low on credit quality spectrum while more creditworthy borrowers may find the same or better terms elsewhere.

Through the facility, banks underwrite and process five-year loans ranging from $250K to $50M at an interest rate that currently sits at 3.17%-3.3%.

One of the potential stumbling blocks — while principal payments are deferred for two years, 70% of each loan will be due in a lump sum at maturity.

Also, the Main Street loans can't be used to pay down existing loans and would have to be equal or senior to other debts in bankruptcy.

Potential borrowers may still be poring through the details to see if it's a good move for them; the lending facility started up on June 15.

Jeffrey Kung, a managing director at Citizens Finance Group, which is participating as a lender for the facility, points out that the Main Street facility is "exponentially more complex" than the Payroll Protection Program for forgivable loans and it's designed for the needs of a much narrower set of companies.

Ironically, Fed's success at thawing credit markets earlier in the pandemic may also have reduced demand for the Main Street loans.

Powell, though, said the Fed is willing to make further adjustments in the program to open it up, such as lowering the threshold for the size of loans.

The economic recovery will depend on the path of the virus, Powell has often said. And that may apply to the lending facility as well. Another wave of virus cases may increase demand for the Main Street Lending Facility.

ETFs: KRE, KBE, DPST, IAT

Previously: Mnuchin sees bipartisan support to repurpose PPP funds (June 30)