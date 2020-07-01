JPMorgan upgrades FedEx (FDX +13.6% ) after taking in the shipper's FQ4 report.

"We expected FedEx to strike a positive tone on revenue quality and yield management during the call, but the outlook was decidedly more positive," updates analyst Brian Ossenbeck.

"After three years of making a point of not applying residential peak surcharges, FedEx will apply them selectively to larger shippers already surging in volume as part of the new normal for pricing capacity. By making this statement several months ahead of the official rate guide for 2021, FedEx is leading on price discipline in an industry where yield compression has already been widely expected."

JP's new price target on FedEx is pushed up to $188 from $145 vs. the average sell-side PT of $156.00.