Independence Contract Drilling (ICD -5.7% ) expects to report ~834 revenue days, excluding rigs earning revenues on an early termination basis.

The Company expects to report a backlog of term contracts with original terms of six months or more of ~$15.1M, representing ~2.26 rig years of work.

ICD ended the period with five rigs operating and one additional rig earning revenue on an early termination basis.

During Q2, it issued ~1.2M shares at an average gross selling price of $6.15/share pursuant to its ATM stock offering.