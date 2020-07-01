Citing "increased confidence" in collaboration software stocks, KeyBanc analyst Alex Kurtz raises Atlassian's (TEAM +1.3% ) price target from $163 to $201 and LivePerson's (LPSN +2.8% ) from $38 to $48 while maintaining Overweight ratings.

Kurtz writes that the coronavirus pandemic "spurred a significant acceleration of enterprise digital transformation efforts over the past few months." As work from home trends continue, "a second group of WFH beneficiaries are emerging."

The analyst reiterates his Sector Weight rating for Five9 (FIVN +2.8% ) with no price target. He sees a $130 bull-case scenario, up from the previous $102 estimate.

Atlassian and Five9 have Bullish average Wall St. Analysts ratings. LivePerson has a Very Bullish rating.