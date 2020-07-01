Tribune Publishing (TPCO -0.5% ) is in discussions to give another board seat to Alden Global Capital, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Specifically, that seat would go to Alden co-founder Randall Smith as part of an extended standstill agreement.

The standstill agreement, originally set last year, expires Tuesday.

Alden received two seats on the six-member board last year as part of their settlement agreement; Alden is the company's top shareholder, with a near-32% stake.

The move may end up slowing a speculated bid by Alden for all of Tribune Publishing, with an eye to merging it with its MediaNews Group.