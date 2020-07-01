Corcept Therapeutics (CORT +1.2% ) enrolls first patient in RELIANT, a Phase 3 trial of relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel (Celgene’s Abraxane) in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The company plans to enroll 80 patients, with an interim analysis of data from the first 40 patients.

The primary endpoint is objective response rate, with secondary endpoints including progression-free survival and duration of response.

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor that does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors.