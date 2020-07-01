With the close of its acquisition of EuroCCP, Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +0.8% ) sees launching Cboe Europe Derivatives, a new Amsterdam-based futures and options market in H1 2021.

"This acquisition is a significant milestone for our European business," said Cboe Chairman, President, and CEO Ed Tilly. "Full ownership of a leading equities clearing house not only enhances our current European equities business, but also provides opportunities to diversify our business into trading and clearing derivatives in the region."

As part of the acquisition, EuroCCP put in place a committed credit facility of up to €1.5B, which will help ensure EuroCCP continues to meet relevant liquidity requirements under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation.

Cboe expects now sees the acquisition reducing EPS in 2020 and 2021 by the upper end of its previous range of 8 cents-10 cents.

The new Amsterdam-based market is expected to initially offer trading in equity futures and options based on six Cboe Europe Indices: the Cboe Eurozone 50, Cboe UK 100, Cboe Netherlands 25, Cboe Switzerland 20, Cboe Germany 30, and Cboe France 40 – all calculated using Cboe market data.

Cboe plans to add futures and options on additional European benchmarks at a later date, based on customer demand.

Conference call on July 2 at 8:30 AM ET.

See SA contributor Ranjit Thomas's Bullish view on Cboe.