MICT (MICT +20.7% ) completed the acquisition of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Fintech Holdings for ~$25M in convertible securities thereby leading to future revenue and earnings growth.

With regards to the earlier announced private placement of convertible promissory notes, MICT has also received commitments to purchase $15M of such notes.

Both the securities issued as merger consideration and the promissory notes issued in the private placement will be convertible into shares of MICT common stock at a conversion price of $1.10/share.