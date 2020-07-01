Megacaps keep broader market up in choppy trading

The broader market remains higher midday, but without too much conviction as the major indexes saw swings through the morning.

The S&P is up 0.4% , the Nasdaq is rising 0.7% and the Dow is flat.

Communications Services are up 1.7%, with Facebook up 4% . The company is says it is offering to meet with boycott organizers and that it "does not benefit from hate." Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is following, up 3.8% . Netflix, up 5% , is benefiting from its addition to BofA's favorite stocks list for this quarter.

Among other megacaps, Alphabet is rising 1.5% , Apple is up 0.5% , Microsoft is up 0.7% and Amazon is up 2.3% .

Energy, down 1.9% , continues to be volatile. Refinery stocks are sinking despite rising crude futures, up 1.5%. Government data showed a small rise in inputs to 14M bpd last week and a utilization edging up to 75.5%.

In economic numbers, ISM manufacturing moved back to expansion territory for June.

ADP reported a rise in June private-sector payrolls. A large revision in May got the market excited, but it was later clarified the change was a benchmark shift to BLS numbers.