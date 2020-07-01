With the COVID-19 pandemic rolling on, game-streaming service Twitch (AMZN +2.3%) has apparently broken records for the second quarter in a row, marking a sharp upturn even from elevated Q1 numbers.
The company surpassed 3B hours watched in Q1, and a new report from Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet suggests hours are up 62.7% sequentially to 5B hours in Q2.
That figure is up 83.1% year-over-year, TechCrunch notes, and enshrines a dominant position in game streaming with 67.6% market share.
There may be room for more share gains with Microsoft (MSFT +0.6%) shutting down Mixer (even with Mixer referring its users to Facebook Gaming (FB +3.8%)). On its way out, Mixer also had one of its best quarters to date, logging 106M hours watched, up 30.6% sequentially (but still just 1.4% market share).
Facebook Gaming hours watched rose 48.5% quarter-over-quarter to 822M; it has an 11% share.
YouTube Gaming Live (GOOG +1.6%, GOOGL +1.5%) rose 39.6% sequentially to 1.5B hours watched.