With the COVID-19 pandemic rolling on, game-streaming service Twitch (AMZN +2.3% ) has apparently broken records for the second quarter in a row, marking a sharp upturn even from elevated Q1 numbers.

The company surpassed 3B hours watched in Q1, and a new report from Streamlabs and Stream Hatchet suggests hours are up 62.7% sequentially to 5B hours in Q2.

That figure is up 83.1% year-over-year, TechCrunch notes, and enshrines a dominant position in game streaming with 67.6% market share.

There may be room for more share gains with Microsoft (MSFT +0.6% ) shutting down Mixer (even with Mixer referring its users to Facebook Gaming (FB +3.8% )). On its way out, Mixer also had one of its best quarters to date, logging 106M hours watched, up 30.6% sequentially (but still just 1.4% market share).

Facebook Gaming hours watched rose 48.5% quarter-over-quarter to 822M; it has an 11% share.