MGM Growth Properties (MGP +0.2% ) adds Kathryn Coleman and Charles Irving to its board, increasing the size of its board to seven directors.

The two new members will help the company in analyzing acquisition opportunities, said MGP Chairman Paul Salem.

Coleman is a partner at international law firm Hughes Hubbard and Reed LLP and is a member of its executive committee and co-chair of the firm's corporate reorganization practice.

Irving is founder and president of Davenport Companies, a real estate firm focused on investing in the retail, residential and office sectors and offering strategic real estate advisory work for select clients.

