Mercury Insurance (MCY -1.4% ) extends its Giveback Program for California private passenger and commercial auto insurance policyholders through June 30, 2020, and may continue it in July.

Although the gradual reopening of California is leading to increased auto-related insurance losses in June vs. April and May, claims are still below historical averages, said Mercury Insurance President and CEO Gabriel Tirador.

As a result, MCY continues the program through the end of June and may extend it into "July and beyond, depending upon how the pandemic continues to unfold," he said.

California private passenger and commercial auto customers will automatically receive a credit or check equal to 10% of their June premium in August. That's down from the 15% it gave back in April and May.

All together, program brings the total premium returned to Mercury customers to more than $105M since the start of the pandemic.