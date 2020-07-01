SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFF) closed $600M bridge loan facility for the financing of the construction of FPSO Sepetiba.

The facility was secured by the special purpose company owning FPSO Sepetiba and was agreed with a consortium of four international banks.

SBM Offshore is majority owner of this special purpose company (with 64.5% equity ownership), together with Mitsubishi Corporation (20%) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (15.5%).

The facility will be drawn in July 2020 to finance the ongoing construction of the FPSO Sepetiba.

The tenor of the bridge loan is six months with an extension option for another six months