SSR Mining (SSRM -1.9% ) and Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF -1.7% ) announce that in connection with the merger, the Australian Securities Exchange has granted SSR Mining conditional approval to be admitted to the official list of the ASX and SSR Mining CHESS Depositary Interests to be officially quoted on the ASX.

Details of the settlement timetable for the Alacer CDIs are in the process of being confirmed with ASX Settlement.

It is expected that the new SSR Mining CDIs will initially trade on the ASX on a deferred settlement basis for approximately four to five trading days.