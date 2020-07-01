via Peter Loftus and Gregory Zuckerman at the WSJ

It was only a few months ago when few outside biotech had even heard of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and most in the industry didn't think much of its prospects. Fast forward to now, and many believe the company has the best shot at stopping the global pandemic.

CEO Stéphane Bancel says Moderna's vaccine could be available for limited use by the fall, and his company might eventually produce dozens of drugs and vaccines "for diseases for which there is no solution."

Pharmaceutical vets and many on Wall Street see at least some hubris, noting no company using Moderna's experimental approach has ever produced a successful drug or vaccine.

Loncar Investments' Brad Loncar: "It’s always been a battleground company ... For some reason people get emotional about it."

"There are better approaches," says hedge-funder Joseph Lawler, who is short Moderna, in part thanks to the stock's fancy valuation. Meanwhile, insiders, including the CEO, have been selling - about $161M worth of stock this year. The company notes most of those sales were pre-planned.

Moderna - Lots of promise in the price