Seanergy Maritime (SHIP +3.7% ) receives commitment letter, from one of its existing lenders to refinance a loan facility that was originally maturing on June 30, 2020.

The Existing Facility is secured by two of the Company’s Capesize vessels, the 2010 built M/V Geniuship and the 2004 built M/V Gloriuship, which will also secure the new loan facility.

The New Facility will have a five-year term, expiring in July 2025.

In order to facilitate the refinancing, the Company has reached an agreement with the lender under the Existing Facility to extend its original term until July 31, 2020.