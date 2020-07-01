Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+76.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $123.52M (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LNN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.