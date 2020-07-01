InterXion - now part of Digital Realty (DLR +3% ) - has launched its third data center in Marseille, France.

It's opened the first phase of MRS3 on a key subsea hub, with 14 cables currently landing in Marseille and 5-10 more coming within the next five years.

The new center is located in an abandoned submarine base that now houses a 16.5-megawatt data center with about 7,100 square meters of IT space to be delivered in three stages. The first phase comprises about 2,300 square meters, with two other phases coming in 2021.