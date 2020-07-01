Expecting strong fiscal Q3 results, CFRA raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $360 to $400 while maintaining a Buy rating.

The firm expects the results to include "better-than-expected Services growth" and "demonstrate the ability of AAPL to generate significant profits amid a sharp decline in iPhone sales."

Apple is estimated to report earnings on July 29. Consensus estimates see $51.78B in revenue and $2.03 EPS.

In other Apple news, Deadline reports that the tech giant acquired the world rights to the Will Smith film Emancipation during the Virtual Cannes market. The $120M deal (including backend gross buyouts) was the largest film festival acquisition of all time.

The film will premiere in theaters worldwide before landing at Apple TV+.