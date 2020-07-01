(PBR +1.9% ) CEO Roberto Castello Branco said that around 10,000 employees have signed up for a voluntary buyout program, which means that ~22% of the company's 45,000+ employees, are going to leave the company.

The company said that some have already left, while most will leave later this year or in 2021; PBR plans to have ~30,000 total employees in the long term.

Separately, the company's CFO Andrea Almeida said it may also extend time to sell its stake in Braskem refineries and petrochemical & fuel distribution affiliates.

Source