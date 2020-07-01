Spending by JPMorgan Case (JPM -0.7% ) credit and debit card holders slid 13% Y/Y for the week ended June 27 vs. a 9.6% decline in the previous week, economist Jesse Edgerton said in a report today.

via Bloomberg.

The weakness was broad-based and not limited to states such as Florida and Texas where virus cases have been rising faster than some other parts of the country.

Expect to see continued tug-of-war in markets until there's a clearer indication of public health developments, Bloomberg's Ye Xie writes.

The recent weakness could also stem from stimulus checks have run out and those getting enhanced unemployment insurance benefits may be more hesitant to spend with the extra $600 set to expire at the end of this month.

Last week, UMich's consumer sentiment gauge showed an improvement in June vs. May, but rose less than expected. Sentiment slipped in the last half of June, according to the report.