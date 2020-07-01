Allegiant Travel (ALGT -0.0% ) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE -0.3% ) are the two leading gainers in the U.S. airline sector after United Airlines (UAL -0.7% ) highlighted this morning that it will focus on leisure destinations with its planned expansion of routes next month.

"We're adding in flights to places we know customers want to travel to, like island and mountain destinations where social distancing is easier," updates UAL exec Ankit Gupta on the carrier's strategy.

United plans to add more than 350 daily flights from its U.S. hubs in August, including doubling the number from the New York area.

ALGT and SAVE vs. the broad airline sector over the last six months.