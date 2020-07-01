Eni (E -1.1% ) has made a new gas discovery in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Egypt

The company says that the discovery of Bashrush demonstrates the significant gas and condensate potential of the Messinian formations, and it will now be tested for production and its development options will be screened with the aim of fast-tracking output.

Eni, through its affiliate IEOC, holds a 37.5% operated interest in the North El Hammad concession, which contains the Bashrush discovery. BP holds a 37.5% stake and Total holds a 25% interest.

The 2020 equity production of IEOC is in the range of 280,000 boepd.