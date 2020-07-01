Fed doesn't see 'particularly rapid' recovery in consumer spending

The Fed's monetary policy-setting arm doesn't see the recovery in consumer spending being "particularly rapid beyond this year, with voluntary social distancing, precautionary saving, and lower levels of employment and income restraining the pace of expansion over the medium term," according to the minutes of the June 9-10 meeting.

Of course, they noted that "levels of uncertainty and risks perceived by businesses remained high."

The central bank officials agreed that public health developments will be critical in reopening businesses.

Data suggests that April could be the trough of the recession, but it's too early to draw any conclusions, they said.

They see the pandemic likely to be "disinflationary" as " the negative effect from the pandemic on aggregate demand was likely to more than offset any upward pressure from supply constraints."

A number of participant see the " a substantial likelihood of additional waves of outbreaks, which, in some scenarios, could result in further economic disruptions and possibly a protracted period of reduced economic activity," according to the minutes.

One source of risk is that fiscal support — i.e., stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment insurance benefits — might be insufficient.

While the officials agreed that the Fed's current monetary policy stance remained appropriate, many said that the Federal Open Market Committee could at upcoming meetings "further clarify its intentions with respect to its future monetary policy decisions as the economic outlook becomes clearer."

Most participants commented that the FOMC "should communicate further clarify its intentions with respect to its future monetary policy decisions as the economic outlook becomes clearer."

The 10-year Treasury yield pulls after the release of the minutes to 0.69%.

Yield-curve questions: As for the potential use of yield-curve control — yield caps or targets ("YCT"), nearly all participants had "many questions regarding the costs and benefits of such an approach."

Many of the officials, though, didn't see a need for YCT as long as the FOMC's forward guidance, on its own, remains credible.

Of concerns over YCT — "how to maintain control of the size and composition of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, particularly as the time to exit from such policies nears"; "how to mitigate risks that YCT pose to central bank independence"; and how to assess its effect on financial market functioning.