GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is up 2.5% after B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating following word of plans for an acquisition by Liberty Broadband (LBRDK +2.5% ).

That's not an unexpected move, the firm notes. But it is a "necessary" step that would eventually lead to an acquisition of Liberty Broadband by Charter (CHTR +2.9% ), it says.

The acquisition plan offers an 8% premium, but B. Riley FBR sees 31% potential upside based on pro forma numbers.

Wall Street overall is Very Bullish on GCI Liberty; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.