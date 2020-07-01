Seeking Alpha
On the Move | Tech | M&A

B. Riley reiterates Buy on GCI Liberty on merger consideration

|About: GCI Liberty, Inc. (GLIBA)|By: , SA News Editor

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is up 2.5% after B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating following word of plans for an acquisition by Liberty Broadband (LBRDK +2.5%).

That's not an unexpected move, the firm notes. But it is a "necessary" step that would eventually lead to an acquisition of Liberty Broadband by Charter (CHTR +2.9%), it says.

The acquisition plan offers an 8% premium, but B. Riley FBR sees 31% potential upside based on pro forma numbers.

Wall Street overall is Very Bullish on GCI Liberty; it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.