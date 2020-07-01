Equinor (EQNR -1.5% ) plans to build in Britain a plant to produce hydrogen from natural gas in combination with carbon capture and storage.

The project, called Hydrogen to Humber Saltend (H2H Saltend), supports the UK government's aim to establish at least one low-carbon industrial cluster by 2030 and the world's first net-zero cluster by 2040; the plant aims to reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 900,000 tonnes per year by replacing gas with hydrogen.

Equinor and partners expect to make the final investment decision on the project, during 2023 with production starting by 2026.

The company did not say how much the project could cost.