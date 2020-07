While Franklin Street Properties (FSP +0.4% ) collects more than 95% of rental receipts due in June vs. the 95% of May receipts it collected as of June 2.

It's still unable to predict the level of of rental receipts in future months due to the high level of uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, FSP has had talks regarding potential rent deferrals representing ~1%-2% of annualized rents, the same percentage as of about a month ago.

Says all properties remain open for business.