It's all downhill from here. Or is it an uphill struggle?

Seeking Alpha PRO's exclusive survey of buyside investors' expectations resulted in a decidedly bearish take, determining that more than 51% of the professional money managers expect the S&P 500 in the second-half of 2020 to decline by 5% or more, while less than a third expect a market rise of more than 5%.

And when it comes to the more extreme forecasts, moves of 10% or more in either direction, the bears dominate, 34% to 10.6%.

It's a decidedly difficult question. The U.S. main gauge just came off the best quarter in more than 20 years, something less than insignificant. It could also be tempting to assume that it's unlikely to repeat, as "gambler's ruin" would imply. The issue is unique given the rally was off such a depressed base given the aftermath of the original economic shutdowns from the pandemic. From a research perspective, however, it may not be so clear.

Senior Market Strategist at LPL Research, Ryan Detrick, called it "whiplash," following the selloff in the first quarter. But future "strong" returns can be "quite normal" after a big quarter. Since 1998, the largest quarterly gains have been followed by a median gain of 9%, and the two quarters following a large quarterly gain have registered a median performance of 15.2% (13.9% average), he noted.

That said, historically, the third quarter is the "weakest" of the year, Detrick added, with returns averaging 0.6% from 1950-2019, compared to 1.8%-3.9% for the other quarters.

How does the survey line up with what individual investors are saying? The weekly American Association of Individual Investors, in its latest findings puts the bearish percentage at 48.90% after a recent spike, according to ycharts, found here, not far from the recent highs in the May 7 survey at 52.7%, closely aligning with the buyside survey.

Among specific sector interests surveyed by Seeking Alpha, travel stocks fared poorly, with 44.7% of buysiders bearish on airlines and cruise names. Contrarians were few and far between, with just 8.5% of those surveyed bullish on the sectors that include names like American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH).

Among the concerns cited was, perhaps unsurprisingly, COVID-19. Indeed, in an overlay from Nordea and Macrobond, detailing searches for Covid-19 versus the S&P 500, a near perfect mirror image arose, suggesting that, as the virus goes, so goes the market. Any worsening of the crisis could put a damper on future equity market gains.

As you see below, the S&P 500 (SPX) trended higher by nearly 20% since April 1, as searches for the virus in Google trends steadily declined, only to uptick recently.

This all comes in the backdrop of Wall Street's own expectations. Bank of America analysts led by Savita Subramanian Wednesday published the results of their Sell Side indicator, which found that bullishness in June reached 55.8%, up from 54.9%, which implied a return in the S&P 500 of 11% over the coming 12 months -- a timeline longer than Seeking Alpha's own survey. "Sentiment on stocks is still tepid," however, the BofA analysts wrote.

More details on the buysider survey, including other risk factors cited, like the U.S. election, can be found at this link.