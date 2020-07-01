Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is temporarily closing 30 more U.S. retail stores as coronavirus cases surge, bringing the total number of store re-closures up to 77.

Florida's last two open stores closed today, as did locations in Mississippi, Texas, and Utah.

Stores in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Lousiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma will close tomorrow.

Apple has 271 total U.S. retail stores, which are often located in malls and large shopping centers. The closures could indicate a difficult re-start for broader retail operations.

Last week, Apple closed seven stores around Houston, Texas, and 14 stores in Florida.