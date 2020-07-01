Interactive Brokers Group's (IBKR +0.3% ) June daily average revenue trades of 1.86M climbs 13% M/M and 131% Y/Y.

Ending client margin loan balances of $24.9B, up 7% from May and down 3% from a year ago.

Ending client credit balances of $71.0B, including $3.1B in insured bank deposit sweeps, was up 1% M/M and 30% Y/Y.

867K client accounts rises 4% M/M and 36% Y/Y.

Average commission per cleared commissionable order was $2.83, including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees, the same as in May.

