Cincinnati Bell (CBB +0.5% ) has again extended the expiration time on its recent consent solicitations.

Those solicitations cover its 7% senior notes due 2024 and 8% senior notes due 2025.

It had last extended the deadline to 5 p.m. NYC time on June 30; It's now extending that to 5 p.m. NYC time tomorrow, July 2.

As of yesterday, the company had consents with respect to $281.1M for its 2024 notes (44.98% of outstanding), and $174.1M of the 2025 notes (49.74%).