Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Liminal BioSciences (LMNL +129.1% ) is up on a whopping 105x surge in volume, albeit on a relatively modest 1.2M shares, in reaction to its announcement that subsidiary Prometic Plasma Resources has started collecting convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma, laden with neutralizing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, represents a treatment option for certain patients and can potentially be used to make hyperimmune immunoglobulins.