Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Liminal BioSciences (LMNL +129.1%) is up on a whopping 105x surge in volume, albeit on a relatively modest 1.2M shares, in reaction to its announcement that subsidiary Prometic Plasma Resources has started collecting convalescent plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19.
Convalescent plasma, laden with neutralizing anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, represents a treatment option for certain patients and can potentially be used to make hyperimmune immunoglobulins.
Selected convalescent plasma competitors: Kadmon Holdings (KDMN -5.0%), ADMA Biologics (ADMA -2.2%), Cerus (CERS +2.7%), Kamada (KMDA +13.7%), XBiotech (XBIT +2.1%)