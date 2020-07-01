Trump wants another round of relief payments - Fox Business

President Trump says he supports another round of coronavirus relief, including more direct payments to individuals, "but it's got to be done properly," he said on an interview on Fox Business Network.

"We want to create a great incentive to work," he added, noting that the last package included a "disincentive to work," referring to the enhanced unemployment insurance benefit.

He'll talk to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tonight about unemployment insurance, Trump said.

He said he supports larger numbers than the Democrats for the next package.

His administration will have a statement on minimum wage in the next two weeks.

Trump also said Fed Chair Jerome Powell has done "a very good job" and "has stepped up to the plate."

