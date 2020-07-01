Alongside the formal business separation of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), a board shuffle adds some high-profile directors.

Match has added four to the board: Stephen Bailey (CEO of ExecOnline), Melissa Brenner (executive VP, Digital Media for the NBA), Wendi Murdoch (co-founder of Artsy and advisor on News Corp. investments in China) and Ryan Reynolds (actor/producer).

Directors Mark Stein and Gregg Winiarski have stepped down from the Match board due to the separation.

"With today's news, we're welcoming four incredibly bright, energetic and discerning Directors to a world-class Board. Stephen, Melissa, Wendi and Ryan bring unique expertise and perspectives that will add to Match Group's global expansion, strategic initiatives and continued success," says Match Chairman Joey Levin.

"Most millennials and Gen Z can't remember what dating was like before the advent of Tinder, OkCupid and Hinge," Reynolds says. "These brands have enormous responsibility and opportunities to affect societies, all while embracing new technologies and remaining at the forefront of pop culture. I'm ready to roll up my sleeves and work with the team on their future growth and success."