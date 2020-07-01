Under advertiser pressure, Facebook (FB +4.8% ) has agreed to a brand safety audit, Adweek reports.

The nonprofit Media Rating Council will review the social network's partner and content monetization policies, and the brand safety controls that it makes available to its advertisers.

That's a move MRC has been urging on Facebook, which has only been persuaded in recent days, MRC says.

And MRC's David Gunzerath says Facebook has only agreed to the probe verbally, not formally.

The only social platform to agree to an MRC brand-safety audit has been YouTube (GOOG +1.9% , GOOGL +1.9% ) - which faced its own ad boycott three years ago - and that audit is ongoing.

A Facebook audit should take about six months.