Six Flags Entertainment (SIX +3.7% ), Cedar Fair (FUN +4.5% ) and SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS +6.0% ) are notably higher despite the near-term concerns over park re-openings.

The focus of investors may be on 2021 after earlier today Pfizer reported positive results from its clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The word from Pfizer is that all 24 participants in the trial developed neutralizing antibodies.

On the share price front, the three theme park stocks have been moving closely together over the last six months.