Partial shutdowns return to California - Covid-19 updates

Ahead of the July 4 weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the immediate closing of indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, movie theaters/family entertainment, zoos/museums, and cardrooms in 19 of the state's counties. Bars must shut down altogether. Los Angeles is among those 19, as is Orange County, Riverside, Sacramento, and Santa Barbara.

Newsom also announces the closing of parking lots at beaches in SoCal and the Bay Area.

In Pennsylvania ahead of Independence Day, Governor Tom Wolf has ordered masks to be worn anytime someone leaves their home.

In New Jersey, Governor Murphy is just wrapping up a tweet storm. For now, tomorrow's reopening of museums, libraries, bowling alleys, boardwalk arcades, outdoor water parks, playgrounds and casinos remains on track.