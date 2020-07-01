CFRA Research keeps a bearish on General Motors (GM -1.2% ) and price target of $15.

Analyst Garrett Nelson: "GM's retail sales decline in Q2 was largely in-line with the industry average, with no major surprises to the upside or downside, and consequently shares are trading flattish on the day. On the positive side, GM said that demand outpaced supply in the latter half of Q2 and that full-size pickup trucks sold exceptionally well, as evidenced by Chevy Silverado (-14.1%) and GMC Sierra volumes (-5.3%) that didn't decline as sharply as most other models."

Nelson and team maintain a Sell rating on GM as its sees the share price bounce since late March as discounting an overly optimistic, post-pandemic global auto demand environment. Risks related to GM Financial are also cited as a concern.

Other investments firms other than CFRA have also been wondering how GM turns around its bottom line.