S&P manages third-straight win in face of late selling

Stocks ended higher again today, fending off sharp last-minute selling from the day’s highs as California announced more partial shutdowns.

The S&P rose 0.5% , the Dow was off 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 0.95% .

After two day of gains it looked like a good time for the market to take a breather and point to COVID worries. Instead, big-cap stay-at-home stocks managed to keep the rally going.

Communication Services, up 2.3% , helped the Nasdaq to outsize gains. Netflix jumped 6.7% from a BofA endorsement and Facebook rallied again, rising 4.6% .

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) popped 11.7% , leading the S&P 500, on earnings and improved visibility.

Defensive sectors also helped with the rally. Real Estate rose 2.5% and Utilities rose 2.2% . Energy, off 2.4% , and Financials, down 1.1% , struggled.