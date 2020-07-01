S&P manages third-straight win in face of late selling

Stocks ended higher again today, fending off sharp last-minute selling from the day’s highs as California announced more partial shutdowns.
The S&P rose 0.5%, the Dow was off 0.3% and the Nasdaq gained 0.95%.
After two day of gains it looked like a good time for the market to take a breather and point to COVID worries. Instead, big-cap stay-at-home stocks managed to keep the rally going.
Communication Services, up 2.3%, helped the Nasdaq to outsize gains. Netflix jumped 6.7% from a BofA endorsement and Facebook rallied again, rising 4.6%.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) popped 11.7%, leading the S&P 500, on earnings and improved visibility.
Defensive sectors also helped with the rally. Real Estate rose 2.5% and Utilities rose 2.2%. Energy, off 2.4%, and Financials, down 1.1%, struggled.
In commodities, oil futures rose 1%, failing to hold above $40/bbl. The EIA showed a sharp drop in inventories. And gold futures slid 1.1% after breaching $1,800/oz the day before.