A segment of ASGN (ASGN -1.9% ), Apex Systems partnered with Simple Technology Solutions (STS), experienced in bringing transformation to clients through Agile, Dev Ops, and Cloud migration, in order to deliver its solutions in Cloud and DevOps by bringing scalability to the latter's team.

The partnership will provide STS the opportunity to pursue and support efforts that require rapidly assembling a team of advanced solutions architects and technologists and with Apex’s solutions focus ensure a appropriate fit and immediate delivery of capabilities to the client.