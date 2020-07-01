In a move to build up its private wealth management business, Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) agrees to acquire the assets of WaterOak Advisors, a wealth management firm with ~$2B of client assets under management.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

WaterOak principals L. Clarke Lemons, Stephen Curley and Scott Macaione and their team will join Eaton Vance Investment Counsel.

"Combining with WaterOak offers the potential to develop a much larger business serving high-net-worth individuals and families in Florida and throughout the Southeast."said Eaton Vance Chairman and CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr.

