Francesca's (FRAN -9.9% ) says it is delaying filing its 10-Q further due the significant disruptions in the company's business, supply chain and overall operations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retailer needs additional time to complete the impairment assessments of its long-lived assets for the quarter, including the related income tax effect.

Due to the late filing, Francesca's entered into an agreement to amend its credit facilities.

SEC Form 8-K