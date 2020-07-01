Francesca's (FRAN -9.9%) says it is delaying filing its 10-Q further due the significant disruptions in the company's business, supply chain and overall operations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The retailer needs additional time to complete the impairment assessments of its long-lived assets for the quarter, including the related income tax effect.
Due to the late filing, Francesca's entered into an agreement to amend its credit facilities.
Shares of Francesca's are up 12.97% in AH trading to $3.92 vs. the 52-week range of $1.70 to $21.95.