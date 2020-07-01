The Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. gave the eight largest and most complex domestic banks information that will guide their resolution plans, commonly referred to as "living wills."

In the plans, which are due by July 1, 2021, the banks must include lessons they've learned from the coronavirus pandemic and how they're integrating them into their resolution planning process.

The 2021 plans, which describe a strategy for an orderly winding down in the event of material financial distress or failure, will require them to include core elements of a firm's resolution, such as capital, liquidity, and recapitalization strategies.

Last year, the Fed and FDIC found shortcomings in the living wills of six of the the eight banks.

Affected tickers: Bank of America BAC, Bank of New York Mellon BK, Citigroup C, Goldman Sachs GS, JPMorgan JPM, Morgan Stanley MS, State Street STT, Wells Fargo WFC.